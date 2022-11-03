"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon.
People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction.
That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people.
Marcus Marner is all smiles.
He's been waiting for this moment for months.
He owns Lighthouse Custom Meats in Greene County.
Thinking about Friday's grand opening is bringing out a lot of the best emotions in him.
"It's just a lot of excitement, a lot of anticipation, a little bit of nervousness, but we've got a good crew behind us, and we're excited to be at this point," Marner said.
Marner says from the word "go" the county has supported him as well.
At Thursday's ribbon cutting, nearly three dozen people showed up to celebrate the area's newest business.
"One of the greatest things in this process was when we approached the county chambers and the county councils was the overwhelming amount of support that they gave us," Marner said.
Brianne Jerrels of the Greene County Economic Development Corporation says the area has a rich history, too.
The original lighthouse was taken down decades ago.
As a result, no one really knew why it was called "the lighthouse junction."
Now, Jerrels says that'll be different.
"It's pretty interesting because we've always called it the lighthouse junction without a lighthouse here. So, folks who aren't from here and were like, 'hey, we'll meet at the lighthouse junction' were probably thinking 'I don't see a light house,'" Jerrels said.
Marner says he just hopes to meet the expectations of the hundreds of people expected to come through the doors.
"I've never been a part of a business that has had this much excitement, hype built around it and I'm just hoping we can live up to that expectation," said Marner.
The grand opening of lighthouse custom meats will be Friday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.