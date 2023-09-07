"It's just a fulfilling job." Woman celebrates 50 years as a VCSC bus driver

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One woman has dedicated half a century of her life transporting the kids of the Vigo County School Corporation.
Judy Haskell began her journey as a bus driver at the suggestion of a neighbor. She ended up falling in love with the job. Mostly because she loved working with the kids.
"I love my kids," she said. "I love to see my kids each day and see the growing ones and see how they're doing."
Haskell begins each school day at 4:30 a.m. She warms up her bus and leaves her home at about 6:15 to begin her first rote. Then, Haskell arrives at Lost Creek Elementary at about ten till eight to drop off her first batch of kids. She sends the kids off with hugs and well wishes.
Then around noon, she's off on her next route. She finally wraps up her day at around 4:30 in the afternoon.
All of this may seem like a lot for the 80-year-old, but her five children say that's just Judy.
"She's probably the hardest working lady I've ever known," Ron Phillips, her son, said.
Because of her great devotion to her career, Haskell is getting to see her school kids grow up and become parents, or in some cases, teachers.
Wendy Keith is one of those kids. She's a first-grade teacher at Lost Creek Elementary. She rode Haskell's bus for six years. She said she's glad Haskell is still out driving so others get to experience her magic touch.
"She makes sure that they are safe," Keith said. "That they are loved. They feel like they know that she's going to watch out for them and get them home safely."
Nothing besides bus driving has stuck with Haskell. She said nothing had ever been as fufilling as driving that big yellow school bus.
"There will be good days," Haskell said. "There will be bad days, but the good outweighs the bad. It is just a fulfilling job."