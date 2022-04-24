"It's incredible" - Mansfield Mushroom Festival wraps up after two years off

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been a couple of years since the Mansfield Mushroom Festival has been back in Parke County, but it is back like it never left. And, it is back just in time for the mushroom season across The Wabash Valley.
If you are lucky enough to get the highest bid in Mansfield, you may go home with a box of morel mushrooms.
If you enjoy food, beverages and a social atmosphere like Darren Chadd, Mansfield was the place to be.
"I love people, being a people-person and I just love seeing the life being brought back here into Mansfield," Chadd said.
Festival organizers say the mushroom festival is the second-biggest event of its kind in Parke County, behind the Covered Bridge Festival.
This is the first time it is happening in two years.
Whether you were looking for a car show, morel mushrooms, or carved wooden sculptures, festival organizers say you would be sure to find it.
Luke Moody is one of the organizers of the Mansfield Mushroom Festival.
He grew up attending it and says the 23-year legacy of the mushroom festival is alive and well.
"It's incredible," Moody said. "I never thought when I was a kid going out in the woods finding mushrooms putting them in the auction myself, that one day I'd return from the military and be able to organize it myself and see that the tradition continues."
As the legacy of the festival continues, more is being added to make it better than ever.
Mansfield Village Bar and Grill is now servicing customers beside a new stage that was built just this week.
People familiar with the event like Chadd say the festival returning is exciting for locals
"This is a legend town and I'm glad to see the energy coming back," Chadd said.
As the festival wrapped up, organizers said they could not have done this without their employees or vendors, and they are already looking forward to next year.