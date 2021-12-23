"It's in the people's hands..." New Study Ranks Indiana Last for COVID-19 Safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new study finds Indiana to be the least safe state when it comes to COVID-19.
The study from Wallet Hub based its findings on several criteria, including vaccination rates, positive testing rates and hospitalization rates. Indiana ranked at the bottom for each of these statistics.
News10 spoke with several local people about the data. Reactions were mixed. One man said the data did not shock him.
"I'm not really surprised because it's the Midwest," Michael Potts said. "Some people in the Midwest do not want to concede to rules and regulations."
Meanwhile, Sami Reddle did not believe the results. She called it bogus.
"I don't see anything," she said. "I mean nobody wears mask now anymore."
Still, some people were concerned. Ray Azar said he hopes Indiana does not return to its previous way of living.
"I'm hoping things don't close down again," he said. "Because that was really bad, especially for the schools."
When asked what should be done to make the state safer, many said people needed to protect themselves.
"The data shows if you get vaccinated," Potts said. "You're not going to be in the hospital . You have a good chance of not being in the hospital as opposed to if you're unvaccinated."
Many recommended also wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. They feel changing Indiana's numbers on COVID-19 will be up to Hoosiers.
"It's in the people's hands to do the right thing," Jennifer Nickele said. "Given all the data that's been available to us right now. I think people just need to make that choice for themselves."