"It's important to help out because we can..." Meals on Wheels working through inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local non-profit is working through the challenges brought on by inflation.
Meals on Wheels in Terre Haute is a non-profit that delivers meals to those who struggle to cook or do their own shopping.
Meals are prepared and delivered daily, but the recent economy has affected the program.
Volunteer Coordinator Kelly Bennett said the organization receives ingredients from food pantries and other food providers. Recently, the group has struggled to find certain foods. Bennett said the price of food has especially affected the program.
"The cost of our food has gone up more than I like to think about," Bennett said. "In some cases, we've had some items that we typically buy that have gone up anywhere from 50% to 75%. So, that's a huge impact on a non-profit organization."
Because of this, Bennett said fundraising efforts have been pulled back.
Volunteers are also making sacrifices. All volunteers give up their time and gas tanks to deliver meals. One volunteer said rising gas prices have not stopped her from continuing to volunteer.
"Fortunately, we're able to afford the little extra cost," Jennifer Patterson said. "I feel it's important to help out because we can."
The program could use more volunteers like Patterson. Bennett said the price of gas has stopped many from volunteering their time, but the lack of volunteers is affecting operations.
"I'm down much more than I like," Bennett said. "Every day I've had to call our volunteers to take a substitute route because I don't have a driver for that route."
Despite staffing shortages and inflation, the non-profit continues to move forward. Bennett said being a part of the recipient's day is worthwhile.
"It's not just delivering a meal," she said. "It's a little bit of companionship. It's a little bit of time given back."
To learn more about how to volunteer or donate, click here.