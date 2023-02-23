"It's hard to stay safe these days..." ISU community reacts to recent shooting tragedies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local university police are taking action to prevent tragedies from happening on campus.
The scenes from the night of the Michigan State University shooting continue to stay in the minds of college students. That includes Indiana State University student Quenn Davis. She said she wishes she were more shocked about what happened, but shootings are pretty commonplace now.
"It seems no matter where you are," Davis said. "If you're on campus, at a grocery store, or whether you're a kindergartner just trying to color at school, it's hard to stay safe these days.
While these tragedies are more common now, Davis said she's not too sure of what she would do in an active shooter situation.
But luckily, Chief of Indiana State University's Police Department Michele Barrett said the department has a plan for everyone involved.
If an active shooter were to enter campus, Barrett said students would hear the tornado siren, receive text alerts, and some individual buildings may have voice alarms.
From there, Barrett said there are three ways students should react to the situation.
"If you're able to run, run away," she said. "If you're not, it's too late, and they're in your building, then we say hide. Lock the doors. Turn off the lights. Turn off your cell phone. Have one person call 9-1-1 and make that communication. Then, as a last resort, fight."
Barrett said everyone needs to think about how they can escape tragedy.
"Look for exits," she said. "Look for windows. Look for a hiding place, so you have that in mind before an emergency happens."
Davis said being ready for the worst could help save your life.
"I was also taught by my mother and sister that proper preparation prevents poor performance," she said. "So, I'm a true believer if we do more preparation on the other side. As they said, if these things do come up, the best we can do is be prepared for them and try our best to get to safety."
