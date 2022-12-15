 Skip to main content
It's graduation day for the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy

  • Updated
ISP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday evening, a new group of 11 recruits officially joined the Indiana State Police.

ISP Graduation

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda to celebrate the graduation of the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.

Each graduating trooper spent the last 23 weeks of intense training at the ISP Academy.

Now, these 11 men and women will be assigned to one of 14 state police posts across Indiana.

ISP is still looking for more troopers. Applications for the 84th recruit class will begin this Friday.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining, click here for more information.

