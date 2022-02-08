"It's good for us..." Terre Haute community reacts to new proposed site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The community is buzzing about the newest developments surrounding the casino.

Churchill Downs is now proposing to move its casino to the east side of town, off of Margaret Avenue. The decision to rezone is ultimately up to Terre Haute's city council.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the move makes sense to him. He said a large amount of space is great for developments. He also said the commissioners and the mayor are working together to fix any traffic problems.

"Personally, I'm happy with the site," he said. "I think it's going to be a boost for Vigo County in general and should bring more development to the east side of the county."

While the casino may boost business across the county, the east side is buzzing about the news.

Matt Bilyeu is the local owner of Culver's, located near the casino's newly proposed site. He agrees the east side is a great home for the casino. Like Kearns, he wants to see new businesses come to the area.

"It's good for us," Bilyeu said. "It's good for every business out here. It's good for our community, good for our schools. It's good for the airport. Any kind of development is a good development."

Still, there are some in the community who are a bit apprehensive about the addition of the casino. Joshua Wulitich said he can see the benefits of the casino, but he could also see it possibly adding more crime to the area.

"It can be complicated," he said. "In the end, it's going to be something we have to feel out and see how it goes."

The Terre Haute casino project will be discussed at the next Indiana Gaming Commission.