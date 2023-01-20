"It's gonna grow the neighborhood," construction to start on new library branch in 12 points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Library has taken its next step in creating a new branch on the north side of Terre Haute.
The library hired a local construction business, Keymark, to lead the building's renovations.
The branch will be going into the old Thomas Funeral Home building on North 13 Street.
The building's exterior, interior, garage, and parking lot are all scheduled for renovation. The project is worth $2.4 million.
The new location will be a part of the 12 Points' plan to revive the area.
The president of Keypoint construction shared that he and his crew are excited about the challenge the renovation will bring.
"It's a wonderful project! It's one of those close to home ones... in our neighborhood where we're located, and it's a wonderful project for the city and the neighborhood of 12 Points," said Keypoint's President, Jacob Hellman.
The project is scheduled to start February 1 and be complete by the end of the year.