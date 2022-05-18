'It's gone down, but it's not going away,' - a look at suicide rates through the eyes of the Vigo County Coroner's Office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic caused a lot of people pain. Especially, in the way it has negatively impacted people's mental health.
Suicide rates rose dramatically across the nation.
Vigo County is no different.
Data from the Vigo County Coroner's Office shows suicide rates in Vigo County increased in both 2020 and 2021 -- the years the pandemic was the most severe.
Here's a look at the numbers compared to 2019:
- Year 2019 - 16 suicides
- Year 2020 - 23 suicides
- Year 2021 - 24 suicides
You can see a steady increase.
News 10 spoke with Donna Weger with the Coroner's Office to get a sense of where we are right now -- approximately five months into the year.
Here is how the numbers compare from the months January to May:
- Year 2019 January to May - 8 suicides
- Year 2020 January to May - 14 suicides
- Year 2021 January to May - 11 suicides
- Year 2022 January to May - 8 suicides
Right now, we are back at where we were pre-pandemic.
"It's gone down, it's lower since we have eight in 2022, but it's not going away," Weger said.
She tells us that this year the victims have been predominately young adult males in their twenties.
She lists economic struggles, depression, and isolation as contributing factors.
"We've had a lot of cases where its relationships end, you wouldn't think that. When it ends that way, it's on the male. You know the male feels like they can't go on."
Weger talks with each family whose loved one has fallen victim to suicide.
"They just feel as though they let someone down, but that's not the case."
She urges you to get help if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts.
The National Suicide Prevention lifeline number is 800-273-8255.
Some additional resources: