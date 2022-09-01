"It's going to be game-changing" - Learn how the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is impacting people in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people are speaking up on President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. That includes hundreds of people here in the Wabash Valley.
Now, one local student shares her thoughts with us.
"It's like, 'Great, I am an adult,' but now I am going to owe this debt forever and for the rest of my life. I don't know if I will ever pay it off," Daphne Coffey, a student at Indiana State University, said.
Daphne Coffey is just one of many local students taking out loans to pay for her college tuition. And as a full-time college student, managing loans and bills can be very difficult.
"I have like barely any income and I'm just kind of living paycheck to paycheck," she said.
She's only a sophomore but already has tens of thousands of dollars worth of debt to pay. But now, she finally gets a bit of relief -
"It'll help me feel better," she said. "In the long run, I can actually afford to do something other than eat ramen for every single meal.
Recently, the Biden administration announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan.
The new plan forgives federal loan debt of up to $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for federal Pell Grant recipients.
This includes both current college students who received federal loans before July 1 of this year and college graduates who are still paying off tuition costs.
With federal student loan payments starting back up in January, for the first time since the pandemic began, many local students and faculty can agree that this can make a big difference.
"For a lot of people, it's going to be game-changing," Phil Schuman, the Executive Director of Financial Wellness and Education at Indiana University, said. "It's going to allow them to either get back on steady footing, financially speaking, or allow them the opportunity to put $100 or $200 per month into savings and start allowing them to build up their financial lives."
Now people like Coffey can rest easy knowing some of their federal student loan payments will be forgiven.
"It's going to feel nice because maybe I can focus more on my education and not the fact that there is an extra $10,000 that I have to pay back."
Applications for the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan are expected to open sometime in October. In the meantime, you can find additional resources by clicking here.