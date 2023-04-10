"It's going to be a long process" Flights could land at the Crawford County Airport as soon as this week, but rebuilding could take quite a while

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local teen was nearly done training to get his pilot's license just before the Crawford County, Illinois airport was destroyed by a tornado.

His plane was destroyed along with the airport in the tornado.

Cleanup at the Crawford County Airport continues after the tornado.

Once the Robinson Street Department sweeps off the runway, planes could be landing on a limited basis again by the end of this week.

People like Jared Herman, who is a 17-year-old soon to be pilot are looking forward to that.

He's one of hundreds of volunteers cleaning up the damage at the airport.

He was just three hours of training away from getting his pilot's license when the tornado destroyed the airport, and his plane.

"It's very rare hearing about an airport being completely destroyed and being in a field 1/4 mile that way. No one else can relate to you about it," Herman said.

Airport board members like Cody Yager say it's important to get things back up and running.

He says while he hopes the airport will partially re-open in a week or so, he wants to get completely rebuilt as soon as possible.

"It's going to be a long process, but we're excited to rebuild here and see what we can come up with for the airport of the future," Yager said.

As crews move to rebuild the airport and add a temporary hanger, they have to be careful.

"We're going to move as quickly as we can, but it is a delicate process. We still have several airplanes trapped, some with fuel still in them. So, we need to be very cautious of how we do this," Yager said.

Herman says while this is all going on, he's looking for a rental plane to finish his training.

He says he looks forward to the day he can land again at the Crawford County Airport.

"It took me a few days to realize, well, I won't be flying for a little bit, and I realize that we will be back on our feet soon and everything will be back to normal, eventually," Herman said.

The airport could partially re-open by the end of this week, or into next.

The board also hopes to have the biggest debris cleaned up by then.

Yager also says theyplan on having the air show as scheduled this September.

He says he hopes to have the airport rebuilt soon, but will need help from state and federal money.