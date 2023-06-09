"[It's] going to affect the outcome of the cancer patients." Chemo drug shortage affecting local doctors and cancer treatment centers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A chemotherapy drug shortage is being felt in the Wabash Valley.
Dr. Ashis Chakrabarti is an oncologist and hematologist at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute. He treats a number of cancer patients. Now, he and many other doctors across the country are having to make adjustments to treatment plans amid a growing cancer drug shortage.
"For the lack of a proper word," he said. "We are rationing the drugs for them. When they need this much, we are giving them less or one cycle less."
Chakrabarti said two critical cancer drugs are in short supply, carboplatin, and cisplatin.
Typically, if Carboplatin isn't available, doctors turn to cisplatin. With both drugs hard to find, Chakrabarti said treatments are being delayed or patients are being given radiation treatment.
If the shortage continues, he fears it could affect patients long-term.
"Giving not the best drug. Giving not the full dose of a drug, or not following the regiment the way it is designed and approved," Chakrabarti said. "Is going to affect the outcome of the cancer patients."
Chakrabarti said the shortages come from problems with manufacturers overseas and FDA inspections shutting down or delaying manufacturing.
Still, Chakrabarti does not want cancer patients and their loved ones to panic.
"Just have trust and faith in your physician," he said. "They are trying their very best to help you out through this."
Chakrabarti said the shortage could end anytime within the next two weeks or a month.