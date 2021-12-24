"It's given me a second to breathe..." Student Loan Extension is Both Helpful and Harmful

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- President Joe Biden has granted another extension on the student loan freeze. Now, regular payments will not begin until May 1st. This has many with student loan payments happy.
Breanna Kiser graduated from Indiana State University in May 2020. Student loan payments have always been on her mind and has been a determining factor in some major life decisions.
"When looking for jobs and stuff after I graduated," she said. "That was a big factor of will this help me with paying my loans back and paying for other things I need as well."
So, the freeze and the numerous extensions have been a blessing for Kiser.
"It's been very nice," she said. "It's given me a second to breathe a little bit. Just because I have a little bit longer to save up money, how I'm going to pay it, when I'm going to pay it."
Still, some experts caution borrowers to be mindful of their future payments during this time.
Phil Schuman, director of financial wellness and education at Indiana University, said the freezes can be beneficial, but also harmful. He said this extra time does allow people to make finicial plans and figure out how to pay for loans. But, this time without loan payments could cause panic later on.
"If they absorb that $200 payment into their lifestyle," Shuman said. "Come May 1st it might be difficult to get that $200 back and push it toward the student loans."
Schuman said borrowers should act now and practice making payments now.
"Act like you're making those $200 payments anyway," he said. "And put that $200 in your savings account or something along those lines. So, come May 1st you're already used to making those payments."
He also said now is the best time to make payments on loans if you can.
"Interest is not accruing and your balance is not accruing as a result," Schuman said. "So, if you're putting towards your student loans right now, when everything is going towards your principle and not paying on interest."
He also said borrowers need to check their loan balances now. Schuman said borrowers its better to know where you stand on payments before regular payments begin.
Still, a lot could happen before May 1st and the continuing pandemic could lead to another extension. This possibility leaves some hope for Kiser when it comes to paying off her student loans.
"Hopefully, we can just keeping doing that," Kiser said. "And maybe they'll go away forever. We'll see."
For resources on student loans, click here.