"It's extremely important" Warming center open at St. Stephen's church in Terre Haute: Here are there hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With cold temperatures and snow across the valley, Reach Services in Terre Haute has opened its warming center.

It is open at Saint Stephen's church on North 7th Street in Terre Haute.

They are open 24/7 until Saturday and operate from 6:00 pm to 10: am until Wednesday morning.

Since the warming center opened, Reach Services says it has seen about 45 people come in and out.

They say no matter your circumstance if you need a place to warm up, they are inviting you in and giving you a meal.

You will also be provided with a cot to sleep on, as well as have others around to socialize with.

Reach Services emphasized to me earlier that it is a judgement-free zone, they are just looking to help people.

Reach Services staff tell me this time of year is especially critical for warming centers.

They say with snow on the ground and cold temperatures, they have seen some people with frostbite.

So, their message to you is to come on in.

"It's extremely important, especially with the the frigid cold temperatures, the fact that they don't even have a dry place to lay down, the ground is frozen, so the coldness from the ground up is chilling them to the core," said John Burk of Reach Services.

It doesn't matter what time of the night or what time of the day. The door's gonna be open. We have staff that's up 24/7, so, you know, it doesn't matter if you just need to get off the streets. Come out and see us," said Jeremy Miller of Reach Services.

Also at St. Stephens, the only food pantry open Friday will be here, Run by Manna from Seven. It will be open from 9:45 to 10:45 am Friday morning.

It is located at St. Stephens Episcopal church on north 7th Street in Terre Haute.

If you are interested in volunteering for Reach Services and helping with warming centers, click here.