'It's extraordinarily unfair' Students with scholarships, economists frustrated with student loan forgiveness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and economists across the country are reacting to the news the government will be forgiving federal student loans.
Some students or alumni could get up to $20,000 in relief.
Some students walking down the sidewalks at Indiana State University said they jumped for joy when they heard the news.
Others, like one Indiana State junior Max Klebe said he feels upset about how the government went about it.
Max Klebe finds himself thinking outside the box as he walks across campus.
He says he spent his entire high school career working to avoid student loans.
"I was valedictorian of my high school and I took the act five times; started with a 23 and then got to a 31. So, I've just worked my tail off," Klebe said.
He says he was bothered when the news was announced.
While some of his peers get thousands of dollars of loans forgiven, he's not seeing any additional reward.
"I wouldn't say I'm the smartest chap around, but I really do have a good work ethic. And to see that hard work kind of go for nothing when I could've just taken a loan out and had it forgiven now just is a little disheartening," he said.
Economists like Dr. Robert Guell at Indiana State say there could be constitutional or financial challenges from the loan forgiveness.
He says it will likely add to inflation, and won't reward those in the workforce who didn't go to college.
Guell says many mechanics, farmers or people who use tools often have to take out loans to begin their careers as well.
"It's extraordinarily unfair to forgive a loan to a college student and not one to sort of an ordinary blue-collar worker," Guell said.
Klebe says he's blessed to have received scholarships that will help him start working without the additional cost, but he also says he's worried that once he does get in the workforce, he may end up indirectly paying for other students' forgiven loans.
"I know that the free money given out will ultimately, likely be paid by people like me who are not taking out the loans, who will have more money in the future because we didn't take out a massive amount of loans," Klebe said.
Throughout the day News 10 talked to students and saw mixed results, as to how they felt.