It's exciting to get to this point," Washington's mayor shares progress on city's downtown commons

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite a few hiccups in the project, the new Commons Area in Downtown Washington is starting to take shape.

The Commons Area will be on the corner of Main Street and Southeast Third Street in Washington. It will be used for community events such as concerts and farmer's markets.

Washington Mayor David Rhoads says there have been a few roadblocks.

"We ran into a couple of things that we had to deal with that slowed things down because they had to be taken care of before we could move on in the project." Said Rhoads.

The major hang-up was the surprise discovery of water and sewer lines while crews dug.

Despite the distraction, Mayor Rhoads says the project is still progressing on schedule to be done by the first of next year. In fact, Mayor Rhoads says it could be ready for use during the winter holidays.

"Some of the landscaping stuff might not get done because of the time of the year, but we're hoping to get enough of it done so we can do our holiday stuff," Rhoads told News 10.

As the project approaches the 'finish line,' Rhoads reflects on how it all started.

"We started working on this about two and a half years ago. It's exciting to get to this point," said Mayor Rhoads.

The mayor says progress will be more noticeable in the coming months.

"I think these next thirty days will be really exciting cause you will see some physical stuff on the job site that is moving right along."

News 10 will continue providing updates on this project.