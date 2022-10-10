"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday.

It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.

The Eastern Greene community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Jedd Cummings.

Emotions ran high during a prayer circle that brought the community together to honor Jedd.

He was a four-sport athlete, most recently scoring Eastern Greene's only touchdown against Linton Friday.

His teammates say moments like those are ones they'll never forget.

"I think it's definitely going to be weird without him, but we're going to do our best and do everything we can for him and help remember him," said Reilly Arwine, a senior on the football team at Eastern Greene.

Eastern Greene head coach Travis Wray says he's rallying his team and the community together for something much bigger than football.

"It's the gamut of emotions right now. You have some guys that are angry, you have some guys who are broken-hearted, upset, and I told them every emotion that you're feeling is okay," Wray said.

Wray says even in the most serious moments, Jedd could light up the room or the field.

"Knowing Jedd since this Spring on, just his infections smile, his quirkiness is one thing I want the community to remember, and I know his family would want that," Wray said.

Perhaps more importantly, his teammates say he was there for them when things didn't go their way.

"He was definitely a good friend. He was definitely there for you when you needed him most. I remember every time I'd do something bad on the field, he was right there patting me on the shoulder telling me forget about it, fix it next play. He's just a good man overall," Arwine said.

The team says the rest of the football season will be in honor of Jedd.

Coach Wray also said it meant a lot for the Linton Miners football team to make the trip to be a part of the prayer circle.