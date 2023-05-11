"It's complicated" Edgar County officials working to reduce cost of new jail amid inflation

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Edgar County, Illinois leaders are still working on building a new jail.
We told you before they decided on a location.
Now, the jail project is over budget.
The Edgar County jail that is being used right now was built in the 1800's, but just down the road, the new jail will be built across from the highway department.
County leaders are facing a project that's a couple million dollars over budget.
Edgar County board chairman Jeff Voigt says the cost to build anything or do anything comes with a big price tag.
"Like everything else, everything costs more. Whether you're at the grocery store, the gas station, or whether you need a board at the lumber yard. Everything costs more, so we're running into that," Voigt said.
Voigt says right now, if he were to give a rough estimate, the jail project is several million dollars over budget.
He says that's something local leaders are hoping to fix.
"We need to look at everything we can do to adjust it down to a manageable price. And that's what we're in the process of doing the next week or two," Voigt said.
Voigt says they plan to do it by changing the orientation of the building.
He also hopes to find some cheaper steel and eliminate earth work to build the jail.
He says it's not something that will happen overnight.
"A lot of people think that the jail is fairly simple. But it's a lot like building a hospital. It's complicated," Voigt said.
While the jail is waiting to be built, Voigt says the project is well overdue.
The old jail isn't ADA accessible.
That's something Voigt says needs to change.
"It's a jail for the early 20th century. We're in the 21st century and we need a jail that's going to last us into the 22nd century. And that's what we're talking about," Voigt said.
The jail is being paid for by $10 million in sold bonds, the safety tax and a USDA loan.
The jail could be partially operational by 2025 and fully open by 2026.