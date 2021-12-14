"It's better to be overly cautious" - How school officials navigate threats made online

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A rumor can start just from the touch of your fingertips on any social media app.
Just within the last week, both the Vigo County and South Vermillion school corporations have investigated threats made online. School officials say it is important to take every rumor and potential threat seriously to keep everyone safe.
Many school districts throughout the nation are dealing with a rise in potential threats and violence created by students. But often times these threats are only rumors that can become a bigger issue once spread online.
"Now with technology, I think it's easy to let a rumor spread like a wildfire via social media," Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation, said.
The Vigo County School Corporation is just one local school district that has recently seen potential harmful threats and rumors circling the internet.
School officials say most of the time these rumors are just rumors, but there is still a sense of uneasiness for students that comes from any kind of rumor posted online.
"We've seen that reality and I think people are scared, perhaps rightfully so, but we are lucky that we haven't really experienced serious trouble in this district," Riley said.
These rumors or threats can range from a small fight to a bomb threat or even a school shooting as the nation saw at Oxford High School in Michigan just a few weeks ago.
Out of caution, local school officials say it is important to take every rumor seriously for the safety of all students and staff.
"It's better to be overly cautious," Riley said. "I think there's evidence that some things have been missed by schools across the country here and there. Student safety is top of mind for us. We are entrusted with these students and we want to make sure that we are keeping them safe throughout the day."
Officials say the key is to always speak up if you see a rumor or potential threat. Don't be afraid to say something to a parent, teacher, or school administrator.