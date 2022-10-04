"It's been one heck of a journey" Parke County EMS building on its way to rebuilding after fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just eight short months ago an ambulance caught on fire inside the Parke County EMS building.
Ever since then, they've been rebuilding and working around the clock to keep you safe.
An early morning, non-emergency call for Parke County EMS turned tragic this past February.
"I think it got back at 1:16 am and at 1:31 am our station was on fire," said ambulance director Julie Lanzone.
She says the following weeks didn't get any easier.
The ambulance service lost two of its three ambulances.
Employees were sleeping in campers.
Then came yet another major blow to the ambulance service: The medical supplies director died just two weeks later.
"It was catastrophic in ways that I can't even put out there. Not just on a personal level for all of us for our healing, but also as a service it was just a horrible time for us," Lanzone said.
His death came at a time when they also lost many of their stretchers, oxygen tanks and other medical supplies.
Still, Parke County EMS has not turned down a single call for help.
It's also well on its way to rebuilding.
That's with the help of Parke County native and restoration specialist Derek Mager.
He says this situation in his home community is unlike anything he's ever seen.
"It's not every day that you have an ambulance service that catches on fire. A little bit different situation than a normal house fire where we move the people totally out, demo the house and then build the house back," Mager, the owner of Major Enterprises restoration said.
After all the trouble Parke County EMS has been through, Lanzone says her employees are finally feeling some hope that the rebuilding process is well underway.
"It's been one heck of a journey for sure. Not one I ever want to have to go through again," said Lanzone.
Parke County EMS hopes to be finished with the rebuilding process by the first anniversary of the fire, which is Feb. 16.
To donate to help Parke County EMS rebuild, click here to contact the Parke County Community Foundation.