"It's been great..." Terre Haute Regional Airport is stepping down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute leader is stepping down from his role.
Jeff Hauser serves as the executive director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
He announced he would be leaving at this week's airport board meeting. Hauser has worked at the airport for the past eight years.
He says during his time the airport has made several improvements.
Hauser says the growth on the city's east side will continue to benefit the airport.
"It's been great. It's been fun, and I think just to watch it grow and seeing more of the general aviation traffic, I think it's just going to get better as we go," Hauser said.
Hauser plans to stay for the remainder of the year until the board finds his replacement.