"It's been fun" New shoreline management on the way to Cecil M. Harden Lake

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes and improvements could be coming to one of the area's more popular spots to fish.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers is about to take control of the shoreline management at the Cecil M. Harden Lake.
A man that fishes here weekly says he's excited for the changes and hopes to see more positive changes down the road.
About five years ago, David Drexler and his wife moved to Greencastle from Michigan.
They love to fish, and their favorite spot to do it is the Cecil M. Harden Lake.
Drexler says it's one of the best places to fish around the Wabash Valley.
"One of the things I like about this place is that it has shore fishing. I don't have a boat, but I love to fish. Also, they have an easy way to get your license in Indiana in all their parks. It's been fun," Drexler said.
Drexler's favorite lake could soon get even better.
That means getting licenses could get easier, and natural resource conservation efforts will be improved.
The USACE says this can help the lake last for generations to come.
"We don't know what Cecil. M. Harden Lake looks like in 200 years, but we know we can do things right now, that would ensure that the general public, the taxpayer has a lake that can serve its function in 200 years," Deryck Rodgers, a natural resource specialist with the USACE said.
Up to 18 new boat docks could also be coming to the lake.
Licensing will also be easier, now only having to go through the USACE.
That's something Drexler says would be helpful to people like him who love spending their days fishing.
"That's extremely exciting, because I really love this lake here, because the access is easy. I have a little trouble getting around at my age and it's very nice to fish from the shore or even these docks and ramps," he said.
For more information on how you can give feed back to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, click here.
You can also attend open houses to provide feedback to the USACE on what changes you'd like to see at the lake.
Those will be Saturday, April 15 from 2:00-4:00 pm and Tuesday, April 18 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Bellmore Fire Department, located at 7020 US-36, Rockville, Indiana, 47872.