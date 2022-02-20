"Its been at times overwhelming" Parke County EMS recovering from station fire

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.
.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana.  Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.

Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March.  Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1115 AM
CST /1215 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday, February 28 and continue falling to 14.4 feet
Tuesday, March 1.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 23.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday, March 1.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 22.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 2.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Its been at times overwhelming" Parke County EMS recovering from station fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Parke Co. EMS

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County EMS is slowing but surely recovering after the station caught fire last week.

Agencies from near and far have lent a helping hand to the Parke County EMS station.

Now they're in the midst of trying to sort everything they have.

"We have all our donated stuff inventoried and so we're working on getting that organized and into easy-to-find totes and bins on the shelves that we got," Julie Lanzone, the Parke Co. EMS director, said.

They've received two fully stocked ambulances from Illiana EMS and Morgan County. Indiana University Health will be giving them another one soon.

"They offered to sell us one of their ambulances that was getting ready to be replaced for a dollar so we're going to be purchasing an ambulance from them. It comes un-stocked so we had an agency bringing us a cot for free and then Putnam Co EMS actually put together a care package of an entire ambulance worth of supplies," she said.

They haven't had a lapse in service or skipped a beat since the fire.

The director of Parke County EMS says it's been challenging trying to recover... but it's all worth it.

"It's been at times overwhelming trying to fill the phone calls but we are so grateful and so blessed because of that help we've never had to shut down service. We've never had to close our doors we've went even an hour through the fire and all of the aftermath of that without being able to offer service," she said.

Lanzone says she's so grateful for the support from her community.

"Just people coming in and telling us that hey we appreciate what you do you're doing a good job just getting that recognition helps you realize that you're doing the right thing."

If you would like to lend a helping hand click here to give on Venmo. Mark comments as Parke County EMS.

