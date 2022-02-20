"Its been at times overwhelming" Parke County EMS recovering from station fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County EMS is slowing but surely recovering after the station caught fire last week.
Agencies from near and far have lent a helping hand to the Parke County EMS station.
Now they're in the midst of trying to sort everything they have.
"We have all our donated stuff inventoried and so we're working on getting that organized and into easy-to-find totes and bins on the shelves that we got," Julie Lanzone, the Parke Co. EMS director, said.
They've received two fully stocked ambulances from Illiana EMS and Morgan County. Indiana University Health will be giving them another one soon.
"They offered to sell us one of their ambulances that was getting ready to be replaced for a dollar so we're going to be purchasing an ambulance from them. It comes un-stocked so we had an agency bringing us a cot for free and then Putnam Co EMS actually put together a care package of an entire ambulance worth of supplies," she said.
They haven't had a lapse in service or skipped a beat since the fire.
The director of Parke County EMS says it's been challenging trying to recover... but it's all worth it.
"It's been at times overwhelming trying to fill the phone calls but we are so grateful and so blessed because of that help we've never had to shut down service. We've never had to close our doors we've went even an hour through the fire and all of the aftermath of that without being able to offer service," she said.
Lanzone says she's so grateful for the support from her community.
"Just people coming in and telling us that hey we appreciate what you do you're doing a good job just getting that recognition helps you realize that you're doing the right thing."
If you would like to lend a helping hand click here to give on Venmo. Mark comments as Parke County EMS.