"It's been a rough year, it's been a really rough year" - father of two expresses his gratitude for Toys for Tots and the Marines

TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) - Waking up to a present under the tree is what every child dreams of the night before Christmas.
With hard times, comes tight budgets, and some families need all the help they can get this holiday season.
That's where the Marines and the 'Toys for Tots' project step in.
Tuesday, hundreds of people lined up to pick out some free toys for their little ones -- including one local dad, Anthony Jones.
"Yeah, I've always been on the other end of it. My parents are always getting Toys for Tots for us," Jones said.
Jones is a father of two boys -- ages 3 and 5.
This is his first time at a Toys for Tots distribution.
He says this year has been anything but kind, and if it weren't for this project, the space under the tree would be bare.
"We are really excited to have something under the tree for our kids this year. It's been a rough year. It's been a really rough year. The last couple of years have been really rough."
Jone's family isn't the only one feeling the economic hurt from the pandemic.
Jones was among 1,000 others who picked up toys Tuesday, and the selection did not disappoint. Ranging from baby-dolls to books, to basketballs, and even bikes.
This year, the Marines estimate providing toys for approximately 2,700 kids.
"Just super thankful for the Marine Corps. Super thankful. I have family in the Marines, and it's just a great help for everybody. Everybody that's in hard times right now, and I just think this is an awesome thing for everyone."
Now, in just 11 days, Jones' kids will get to show dad what Santa brought them.
If you did not get the chance to sign up for the program, but you would still like to get a toy for your child...there's still time.
You can stop by The Meadows Shopping Center on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.