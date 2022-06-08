"It's been a really humbling experience..." Workshop held to educations organization on food security and poverty in the Wabash Valley

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity and poverty impact a lot of folks across this country but also right here in our backyard.
One county is working to eliminate the gap through education.
The Vermillion Parke Health Coalition Poverty working group is collaborating with Purdue extension to bring a workshop on heavy topics that impact the Vermillion county area.
Different speakers, businesses, and providers attended the bridges out of poverty workshop. Like Brittney Schori, they all work closely with individuals suffering from poverty.
"It's really important especially in Vermillion county because it is a rural community not only does poverty affect all parts of the community but especially rural parts," says Health & human science educator Brittney Schori.
Annie Noble is the director of health and nutrition with the Vigo county school district. She attended in order to learn.
"It's been a really humbling experience to kind of see where these students and families are coming from and kinda getting their mindset and having a day in their shoes."
According to the public health fact sheet... more than 24-hundred people in Vermillion county are food insecure. That's about 15 percent of the population and 15 percent of children are living in poverty.
Schori says, there are many solutions to food insecurity and poverty.
"We really focus on how organizations can be bridges organizations and what they can do to better serve their clients and relationships is a huge component of better serving clients and better building those relationships to build goals and pull people out of poverty or get them established."
Contact lbouslog@purdue.edu or 765-492-5332 for more information.