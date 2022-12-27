"It's been a good relationship..." Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden ends term; Swearingen to take over in new year

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County will see a change in leadership in the new year.
On January 1st, Brison Swearingen will begin his term as Clay County Sheriff. He takes over for current sheriff Paul Harden.
Harden has served in law enforcement for over 39 years. He spent 30 years as a conservation officer and served one year as a university officer. He began his eight-year term as sheriff back in 2015.
Harden said he pursued the position because he felt like he had something to give.
"I had the desire to come into the sheriff's department," he said. "There were some things I wanted to continue with the sheriff's department to do and try to implement."
Harden implemented many things during his time in the office. He increased pay for the deputies and began overseeing the expansion of the Clay County Justice Center.
But now, the project will be passed onto the sheriff-elect Brison Swearingen.
Swearingen will take office on the first of the year, and he already intends to carry the expansion project forward.
"Stepping in day one," he said. "We are currently under construction building an expansion to the jail facilities, so that's going to be one issue we're going to have to focus on. Most importantly it's going to be about providing safety and security for the citizens of Clay County."
Swearingen started his career with the sheriff's office back in 2004 as a reserve deputy. His most recent role with the office has been as a patrol saergeant.
As he prepares to step into the role of sheriff, he hopes to continue to develop a good relationship with the community.
"Just like I have the rest of my law enforcement career," Swearingen said. "I want the citizens to be able to approach myself and the deputies and work with us to make sure we are providing a safe community for all of us to live in."
A statement like that is sure to please Harden. As he says the people have been the best part of the last eight years.
"I'm going to miss working with the citizens of county," Harden said. "It's been a good relationship. I enjoyed working with them."