"It's been a fantastic day of love and happiness" - Whoville comes to life for Vigo County CASA's signature event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may not be snowing, but a winter wonderland has truly come to life over at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
This is all part of Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville event.
This is CASA's signature event that they plan for all year long!
The goal is to help over 1000 kids this year have Christmas presents to enjoy.
In Whoville, kids had a chance to pick out their very own toys, treats, shoes, and blankets too! And everything was donated by local people in our community.
Organizers say it means a lot to see the outpour of love and support during the holidays.
"It's just been a fantastic day of love and happiness," Glenna Chessman, the Vigo County CASA director, said. "We have such wonderful support from the Wabash Valley community who help us support these children who are struggling in life and have a lot of bad things going on. Just the love and outpour and generosity and support from the community is what today is about."
After this weekend, Operation Who-Elf gets underway. This is so children who couldn't attend this weekend's event can still get a Christmas present.
CASA is taking donations up until December 19, 2022.