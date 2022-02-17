"It's basically a flawed idea that you will be able to rush all these people into prison" A local Sheriff shares his concerns over HB 1004

INDIANA, (WTHI) - One Indiana bill could create some changes for the state's prisons. State Representative Randy Frye authored House Bill 10-04. It focuses on two provisions. The first streamlines the process of sentencing an offender to community corrections.
The second allows convicted level 6 felons to be sent to state facilities instead of county jails. Level 6 felonies are the least severe felony distinction in the state.
"By giving the court the option to sentence someone to the department of corrections they can then make the best decision on what would be best for the individual, they don't have to. It's just another tool in the toolbox," says State Rep. Randy Frye.
On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Appropriations passed the legislation. It will go to the full Senate next week.
The leader of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association spoke at the Senate hearing.
He says... the group supports the legislation. But at least one local sheriff... voiced hesitation.
Local reaction
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says this bill falls short. He says inmates will try to do their time in the county at all costs, because they don't want to be sent to prison.
The author of the bill, Representative Randy Frye... says this gives the courts another option during sentencing.
"It is not a mandate, it simply allows the court to make that decision during the process of hearing the bill in the Senate and the house we heard from judges that told us they had convicted level 6's in front of them and didn't know what to do with them."
Sheriff Cottom says inmates will try to stall out the process so they can serve their time in county jail, rather than state facilities.
"They're going to delay the signing of the plea bargains so they get their credit for time served in the county jail it's not going to speed up the criminal justice process it's going to slow the system down."
The executive director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association was also in attendance. Stephen Luce is backing House Bill 10-04.
"This bill we feel like will give the jail capacity a little bit of breathing room."
Sheriff Cottom has only about half a dozen inmates with level 6 felonies.
He says the bill wouldn't make a difference to his county jail. He says he's still facing overcrowding issues.
"They will be able to manipulate the system and delay and postpone their conviction date till they do the biggest part of their time in the county jail so it's basically a flawed idea that you will be able to rush all these people into prison. That's simply not true."
One member from the Indiana Public Defender's Council spoke out against the bill. She says it could lead to overcrowding and staffing issues in state prisons.