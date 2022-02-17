"It's basically a flawed idea that you will be able to rush all these people into prison" A local Sheriff shares his concerns over HB 1004

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow and flash freezing concerns of standing water
on roads, bridges, and overpasses. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

"It's basically a flawed idea that you will be able to rush all these people into prison" A local Sheriff shares his concerns over HB 1004

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan County Jail

INDIANA, (WTHI) - One Indiana bill could create some changes for the state's prisons. State Representative Randy Frye authored House Bill 10-04. It focuses on two provisions. The first streamlines the process of sentencing an offender to community corrections.

The second allows convicted level 6 felons to be sent to state facilities instead of county jails. Level 6 felonies are the least severe felony distinction in the state.

"By giving the court the option to sentence someone to the department of corrections they can then make the best decision on what would be best for the individual, they don't have to. It's just another tool in the toolbox," says State Rep. Randy Frye.

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Appropriations passed the legislation. It will go to the full Senate next week.

The leader of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association spoke at the Senate hearing.

He says... the group supports the legislation. But at least one local sheriff... voiced hesitation.

Local reaction 

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says this bill falls short. He says inmates will try to do their time in the county at all costs, because they don't want to be sent to prison.

The author of the bill, Representative Randy Frye... says this gives the courts another option during sentencing.

"It is not a mandate, it simply allows the court to make that decision during the process of hearing the bill in the Senate and the house we heard from judges that told us they had convicted level 6's in front of them and didn't know what to do with them."

Sheriff Cottom says inmates will try to stall out the process so they can serve their time in county jail, rather than state facilities.

"They're going to delay the signing of the plea bargains so they get their credit for time served in the county jail it's not going to speed up the criminal justice process it's going to slow the system down."

The executive director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association was also in attendance. Stephen Luce is backing House Bill 10-04.

"This bill we feel like will give the jail capacity a little bit of breathing room."

Sheriff Cottom has only about half a dozen inmates with level 6 felonies.

He says the bill wouldn't make a difference to his county jail. He says he's still facing overcrowding issues.

"They will be able to manipulate the system and delay and postpone their conviction date till they do the biggest part of their time in the county jail so it's basically a flawed idea that you will be able to rush all these people into prison. That's simply not true."

One member from the Indiana Public Defender's Council spoke out against the bill. She says it could lead to overcrowding and staffing issues in state prisons.