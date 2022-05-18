 Skip to main content
It's almost time for the Amish Country Tractor Cruise - here's what you need to know

  • Updated
By Chris Essex

ARTHUR, Ill. (WTHI) - The midwest is home to beautiful country views. You can take in the sights during the Amish Country Tractor Cruise next month.

This year's 46-mile cruise will start in Arthur, Illinois and will take riders through several communities in the heart of Amish country.

The cruise director is expecting a record crowd of 2-hundred tractors.

The money collected through this event will be used for high school scholarships.

The event is Saturday, June 18. Registration opens at 6 in the morning, local time at Yoder's Kitchen on Illinois 133.

Tractors will take off at 8:00 A.M. and should return by 2:30 in the afternoon.

Learn more about the event here.

