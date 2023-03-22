It's almost Easter - here's where your kids can go to hunt some eggs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is inching closer - and that means Easter is almost here.
Remnant Church and the City of Terre Haute are joining forces to plan a great Easter egg hunt.
Kids will get to see the Easter bunny, they'll get a chance to win some prizes, and, of course, kiddos will get to hunt for those Easter eggs.
News 10 got with organizers about how this year's partnership is going. We were told that this year's hunt would be bigger and better than ever.
The egg hunt will take place at Deming Park on April 1. Kids ages 2 to 4 can hunt at 1:30 in the afternoon.
Kids aged 5 to 10 can hunt at 2:30. The egg hunt is free to the public.
Kids can get their picture with the Easter Bunny from 3 until 5 p.m.