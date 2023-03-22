 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Indiana, along and
south of I-70.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between Thursday
evening and Saturday morning can be expected within most of
the watch area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas
that receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for
high rain rates and therefor flooding will be Thursday and
Friday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

It's almost Easter - here's where your kids can go to hunt some eggs

  • Updated
  • 0
Easter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is inching closer - and that means Easter is almost here.

Remnant Church and the City of Terre Haute are joining forces to plan a great Easter egg hunt.

Kids will get to see the Easter bunny, they'll get a chance to win some prizes, and, of course, kiddos will get to hunt for those Easter eggs.

News 10 got with organizers about how this year's partnership is going. We were told that this year's hunt would be bigger and better than ever.

The egg hunt will take place at Deming Park on April 1. Kids ages 2 to 4 can hunt at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Kids aged 5 to 10 can hunt at 2:30. The egg hunt is free to the public.

Kids can get their picture with the Easter Bunny from 3 until 5 p.m.

Recommended for you