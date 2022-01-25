"It's about time" Vigo County leaders call for statehouse action to reduce jail overcrowding

INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill is looking to reduce jail overcrowding at the local level and potentially get some low-level offenders addiction or mental help they need.
This bill was co-authored by Rep. Bob Heaton of Terre Haute.
House Bill 1004 aims to help the nearly 80% of Indiana jails experiencing overcrowding.
It would provide flexibility so level 6 felony offenders can be sent to community corrections programs.
Level 6 offenses are the lowest felony offenders.
The hope is community corrections programs rather than jail can get these offenders the mental help or addiction assistance they need.
Right now, there are 21 offenders in Vigo County with a level 6 felony as their highest charge.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says overcrowding has caused problems for Vigo County, like many surrounding counties.
He says since 2014, when the state of Indiana started sending level 6 felons to county jails, things have not improved.
Plasse says house bill 1004, is well overdue.
"It's about time. Initially, the state created this issue by leaving the level six offenders to the local counties and not providing funding for the counties to, you know, accept those additional offenders," said Plasse.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says when the jails become overcrowded, often some of those additional offenders are released.
This happens depending on the severity of the crime they commit.
He says then, some of these people go out and do the same thing that brought them to jail in the first place.
"We have a lot of multiple offenders, you know, in other words, they get out and then, guess what, you know, the police are having to hunt them down three months later, and we're having to prosecute them again on another case," said Modesitt.
Modesitt says instead of keeping all offenders in the local jail, it is best to put them where is best, not necessarily taking a one-size-fits-all approach.
"I personally think that it's better to have more flexibility where the courts can decide once they, you know, can fine-tune whatever sentence they impose to the specific facts and the specific defendant," said Modesitt.
Plasse says if this bill is passed, it would undoubtedly help Indiana counties.
He hopes the state department of corrections has a plan in place, so overcrowding becomes a thing of the past and offenders get the help they need.
News 10 reached out to local legislators about this bill.
Reps. Bob Heaton and Alan Morrison were unavailable for an interview but did give statements.
Rep. Bob Heaton of Terre Haute helped co-author the bill.
He said in a statement, "Most new criminal felony filings are Level 6 felonies, often involving substance abuse. These offenders would benefit more from addiction treatment services and programs for successful re-entry into society. The Indiana Department of Correction is often better equipped to provide that programming than county jails."
Rep. Alan Morrison of Brazil voted yes on the third reading in the house.
In a statement to News 10, Rep. Morrison said, "This legislation would help address local jail overcrowding and also connect more offenders to resources for addiction and mental health issues. Sending them to facilities that can offer them the resources they need for recovery could lower their recidivism rate and free up space in jails, so they can focus their efforts on wherever it's needed most."
News 10 also reached out to Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute.
She did not want to comment on the bill.
After this reading, the bill will go to the Indiana Senate for consideration.