"It's a very, very unique opportunity" "Patch" Adams visits Terre Haute, speaks to ISU students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've seen the movie Patch Adams, you're probably familiar with the doctor that says, "Laughter is the best medicine".
The real "Patch Adams" was in Terre Haute Friday.
Students were excited to get to meet the man whose life inspired one of their favorite stories.
Patch Adams talked with Indiana State University students for more than an hour about how laughter is the best medicine.
Ishmet Kaur is a nursing student at Indiana State.
She says seeing Patch in person before she graduates next month was a thrill of a lifetime.
"It's a very, very unique opportunity, because I never when I watched the movie, I never thought that I would get to meet Mr. Patch Adams and that I would get to talk to him about his experiences," Kaur said.
Patch himself is a doctor, clown and social activist.
He travels the world to inspire people to make changes in the healthcare system.
Today his goal was to inspire students at Indiana State.
"Whatever complaining you're doing against the system, why aren't you doing something about it? We desperately need healthcare, and not the healthcare we have right now," Adams said.
Kaur says she can take lessons learned in Patch's lecture today into her career in the future.
"Whenever we are at our clinicals and at ISU, we have seen so many different patients, and as nursing students, we try our best to use therapeutic communication with them," Kaur said.
Something you may not also know is that Patch is proud to live not too far from the Wabash Valley.
He lives in Champaign, Illinois and says he was happy to share his message with students.