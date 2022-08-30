'It's a very bad streak, it's cut a lot of people's lives short' - Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal accidents in August

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day weekend is just days away, and it's known as one of the most deadly holidays for drivers. Law enforcement is warning drivers to be extra cautious this year. That's after the month of August had an alarming number of fatal accidents in Vigo County.
News 10 spoke to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse to try to find out why it's been such a dangerous month on the roads.
Sheriff Plasse says there were five fatal accidents in total this month, claiming the lives of nine people. Many of them were young adults, who he says had their whole lives ahead of them.
The Sheriff says none of the accidents had anything in common that could help the officers prevent them from happening. He tells News 10 that August is typically an unsafe month with teen drivers on the road and more people behind the wheel, but he's never seen anything like this before.
"In my whole career in law enforcement, I've never had a streak in a month where we've had nine people killed in accidents. It's a very bad streak. Unfortunately, it's cut a lot of people's lives short," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.
He advises drivers to be extra careful on the roads this coming holiday weekend. He says to be alert, be aware, and always think twice before getting behind a wheel.