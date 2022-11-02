"It's a right you're elected to do." Clay County sees steady stream of early voters

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Like many counties, Clay County is open for early voting.

The Clay County Election Office told News10 there are 18, 981 registered voters in the county.

At the time of polls closing Tuesday afternoon, 1,183 people had cast their ballot at the election office. At the Bowling Green satellite location, 92 people voted. This is about six percent of all registered voters.

Election officials are pleased with the turnout so far. Patti Foxx, the Clay County Republican Chairwoman, said voter turnout is already stronger than in May's elections.

Indiana: What to expect on election night Indiana Republicans are looking to extend their political dominance of the state. Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young is seeking his second term against Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott. Democrats are hoping controversies surrounding Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales can boost Destiny Wells to the first statewide Democratic win since 2012. Republicans are spending heavily in a bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan in a northwestern Indiana district that’s long been a Democratic stronghold.

With just a few more days and another polling location opening, Foxx believes this number will only increase.

"I think they're going to come out really good and strong," she said. "The county elections are always on the slow side. But, I think more people are coming out to vote and that's really great."

There are several local items on the ballot. Clay County voters will vote on school board, commissioners, and council members.

Foxx said it's important for people to vote because it's a luxury other people don't have.

"It's a right you are elected to do," she said. "It's really important for you to vote for the people who want to get into the elected offices."

If you're looking to vote early in Clay County, there are a few locations where you can do so.

The Election Office located in the Clay County Courthouse is open through Friday from 8 to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This location will open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can still vote at the office on Monday, November 7th, but only from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Saturday, you can vote at the Cory Nazarene Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.