"It's a result of a world that doesn't allow queer people to exist..." Survey shows alarming suicide rates amongst the LGBTQ+ community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We can now tell you more than 2500 people showed up this weekend for Terre Haute's first pride festival.
The Pride Center hosted it. June is Pride Month. While it's a chance for many to celebrate advocacy, that advocacy deals with some difficult conversations.
The 2022 national survey on LGBTQ youth mental health has come out with some alarming stats. The survey says 45 percent of LGBTQ youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year.
Nearly 1 in 5 transgender and non-binary youth attempted suicide in the past year. William Edwards with the pride center says he isn't startled by the recent LGBTQ+ youth survey.
He feels topics like suicide need to be addressed.
"I think a lot of people know about or are not surprised of but they don't want to talk about it or don't know how to talk about it and I think that's why things like the pride fest that we had are so crucial too there just crucial to the safety of LGBTQ+ people."
Katelyn King identifies as transgender. She says members of the LGBTQ community need to feel supported to combat this issue.
"It's a result of a world that doesn't allow queer people to exist and when it does they need to be a certain way or they need to fit into a certain box a certain category."
Edwards adds events like the pride fest help people feel included.
"It's upsetting to know that some of the kindest sweetest best people that I know in my life have contemplated what it would mean for them to no longer be here because they're not supported by their family and by their peers."
Edwards says resources at the pride center can be life-saving. He encourages anyone who is struggling to contact the facility.
"I want the public to understand that that's not the only thing to take away from something like pride because there's still a lot of progress to be made in making sure that gay and queer people feel safe loved and supported."
Click here for the survey and here for additional resources.