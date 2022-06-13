"It's a relief to finally see dirt turn here today..." Sullivan County officials happy to see jail groundbreaking finally happen

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTHI) - Overcrowding has been an issue for many of our jails across the Wabash Valley. Sullivan County is making progress in dealing with this issue. The county is building a new jail.
It'll be not far off of US Highway 41. The new site is north of the current facility.
This project has been in the works for more than three years & now groundbreaking has finally happened.
County leaders put their shovels in the ground to commemorate this moment. Sheriff Clark Cottom is happy to see this day come.
"It's a relief to finally see dirt turn here today. unfortunately in society we have to have a jail facility. We all wish that we lived in a world where we didn't need such a thing, but the sad truth is, we do."
The new jail is located on 77 Justice Drive in Sullivan. It sits on 16 acres.
They were in the old jail for 40 years. Cottom says the main issue was overcrowding.
"Our current building was built for 34 inmates, and then it was added on to where you could have 20 additional inmates so a total of 54. This new facility is going to hold upwards to 190 inmates."
Not only will this facility have room for additions if need be, but the sheriff says it will also be a place to help inmates rehabilitate to be better citizens.
"As a county, I feel like the way this jail has been designed and the way we talk about it that we will be able to deal with some of the mental health issues that we have which are the bases for a lot of the problems," says Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis.
The sheriff says even though he won't be in office to see the completion of this project, he says he's definitely leaving the place better than he found it.
This project will cost around $39 million. Sheriff Cottom adds inflation played a part.
"With the increased cost of steel and fuel and everything else... it's really tightened the budget down on this building."
They expect the jail project to be done in 18 months.