"It's a relief to finally see dirt turn here today..." Sullivan County officials happy to see jail groundbreaking finally happen

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"It's a relief to finally see dirt turn here today..." Sullivan County officials happy to see jail groundbreaking finally happen

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan County

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTHI) - Overcrowding has been an issue for many of our jails across the Wabash Valley. Sullivan County is making progress in dealing with this issue. The county is building a new jail.

It'll be not far off of US Highway 41. The new site is north of the current facility.

This project has been in the works for more than three years & now groundbreaking has finally happened.

County leaders put their shovels in the ground to commemorate this moment. Sheriff Clark Cottom is happy to see this day come.

"It's a relief to finally see dirt turn here today. unfortunately in society we have to have a jail facility. We all wish that we lived in a world where we didn't need such a thing, but the sad truth is, we do."

The new jail is located on 77 Justice Drive in Sullivan. It sits on 16 acres.

They were in the old jail for 40 years. Cottom says the main issue was overcrowding.

"Our current building was built for 34 inmates, and then it was added on to where you could have 20 additional inmates so a total of 54. This new facility is going to hold upwards to 190 inmates."

Not only will this facility have room for additions if need be, but the sheriff says it will also be a place to help inmates rehabilitate to be better citizens.

"As a county, I feel like the way this jail has been designed and the way we talk about it that we will be able to deal with some of the mental health issues that we have which are the bases for a lot of the problems," says Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis.

The sheriff says even though he won't be in office to see the completion of this project, he says he's definitely leaving the place better than he found it.

This project will cost around $39 million. Sheriff Cottom adds inflation played a part.

"With the increased cost of steel and fuel and everything else... it's really tightened the budget down on this building."

They expect the jail project to be done in 18 months.

Recommended for you