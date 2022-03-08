"It's a really difficult time to be in law enforcement" Sister of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective brings mental health resources to fellow officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In this year alone, 27 police officers have died by suicide in the United States. In years past, that number has been well over 100.
Facing the realities of the job and eliminating stigma surrounding mental health and police officers is something retired sergeant Michael Sugrue said impacted his life tremendously.
He was involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting during his time as a police sergeant in California. Sugrue said that tragic moment took a tremendous toll on his life.
"It caused my life to spiral downward to the point I didn't want to be here anymore," Sugrue said. "I started putting myself in dangerous situations at work hoping I died in the line of duty."
Fast forward to now, as he recovers from the trauma experienced on the job. He's teamed up with Shelley Klingerman, who founded Project Never Broken.
Klingerman is the sister of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in July. She said she hopes that Sugrue can help officers locally that are burdened with trauma experienced on the job and honor her brother.
"It's a really difficult time to be in law enforcement or a first responder," Klingerman said. "So this nonprofit was really propped up to be part of my family's grieving to make positive come out of this evil, senseless act."
Klingerman said there is nothing that her brother, Detective Ferency, would want more.
"We know that he would not want any of his brothers in law enforcement to suffer or be sad," She said. "So, we're doing things just to carry on his essence."
Despite what he has been through, Sugrue said he is willing to speak up and save the lives of fellow police officers.
"I have to live with that for the rest of my life," Sugrue said. "And so I'm living proof, one of them, one of my brothers and sisters, willing to bare it all and be 100% open and vulnerable."
Sugrue also said if you are an officer or first responder and need help, there are resources you can use.
If you are struggling, call 1-800-267-5463.
If you are interested in connecting with Project Never Broken, click here.