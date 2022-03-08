"It's a really difficult time to be in law enforcement" Sister of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective brings mental health resources to fellow officers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM CST /130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's a really difficult time to be in law enforcement" Sister of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective brings mental health resources to fellow officers

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In this year alone, 27 police officers have died by suicide in the United States. In years past, that number has been well over 100.

Facing the realities of the job and eliminating stigma surrounding mental health and police officers is something retired sergeant Michael Sugrue said impacted his life tremendously.

He was involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting during his time as a police sergeant in California. Sugrue said that tragic moment took a tremendous toll on his life.

"It caused my life to spiral downward to the point I didn't want to be here anymore," Sugrue said. "I started putting myself in dangerous situations at work hoping I died in the line of duty." 

Fast forward to now, as he recovers from the trauma experienced on the job. He's teamed up with Shelley Klingerman, who founded Project Never Broken.

Klingerman is the sister of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in July. She said she hopes that Sugrue can help officers locally that are burdened with trauma experienced on the job and honor her brother.

"It's a really difficult time to be in law enforcement or a first responder," Klingerman said. "So this nonprofit was really propped up to be part of my family's grieving to make positive come out of this evil, senseless act." 

Klingerman said there is nothing that her brother, Detective Ferency, would want more.

"We know that he would not want any of his brothers in law enforcement to suffer or be sad," She said. "So, we're doing things just to carry on his essence." 

Despite what he has been through, Sugrue said he is willing to speak up and save the lives of fellow police officers.

"I have to live with that for the rest of my life," Sugrue said. "And so I'm living proof, one of them, one of my brothers and sisters, willing to bare it all and be 100% open and vulnerable." 

Sugrue also said if you are an officer or first responder and need help, there are resources you can use.

If you are struggling, call 1-800-267-5463.

If you are interested in connecting with Project Never Broken, click here.

