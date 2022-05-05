"It's a pinch" Residents express frustration over rising property assessment rates

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY,
MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday /2:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's a pinch" Residents express frustration over rising property assessment rates

  • Updated
  • 0
Houses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of property owners across Vigo County could soon see an increase in their taxes.

Many people received this year's property assessment in the mail this week and for some, it has become a lot higher than last year.

Many people are frustrated after seeing that their properties were assessed at a higher value.

One Terre Haute homeowner told me he saw around a $1,500 increase but was able to appeal it and get it lowered.

If you have an older home like Scott Martin of Terre Haute, you are probably making some renovations.

His was built in the 1800s, so he says it is time to make some changes.

But, the Vigo County Assessor's office says changes like these, could play into raising your assessment value.

That happened to Martin, so he had to become a bit more frugal.

"That's money that we hadn't planned on two years ago that all of a sudden we have to make room for, so it's a pinch," Martin said.

For him, that means spending less on items he can cut back on.

"We've already started to adjust, but there's just things we won't do, that won't spend money on. We want to hardscape our yard and things like that, but that's going to wait," Martin said.

Instances like these have led to a lot of questions for county assessors like Kevin Gardner.

He says he is doing his best to help answer them, and if you have any questions, to call him.

"We have been answering phones, we've been dealing with people at the counter, by all means, we want people to call in if you have questions. It may take me a bit longer to get back with you because of the large influx with calls, but that's what we're here for," Gardner said.

Gardner said if you do not like what you can see, you have the right to appeal at the assessor's office.

Martin said while he did appeal and win, he is okay if he has to pay a little bit more in taxes, as long as they go for the right cause.

"I don't want to be a complainer, but it's getting tougher and tougher to get by. If it goes up $100 bucks by the end of the year, but $1,500 is a lot of money," Martin said.

Gardner also emphasized this is a statewide issue, not just specific to Vigo County.

