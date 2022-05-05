"It's a pinch" Residents express frustration over rising property assessment rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of property owners across Vigo County could soon see an increase in their taxes.
Many people received this year's property assessment in the mail this week and for some, it has become a lot higher than last year.
Many people are frustrated after seeing that their properties were assessed at a higher value.
One Terre Haute homeowner told me he saw around a $1,500 increase but was able to appeal it and get it lowered.
If you have an older home like Scott Martin of Terre Haute, you are probably making some renovations.
His was built in the 1800s, so he says it is time to make some changes.
But, the Vigo County Assessor's office says changes like these, could play into raising your assessment value.
That happened to Martin, so he had to become a bit more frugal.
"That's money that we hadn't planned on two years ago that all of a sudden we have to make room for, so it's a pinch," Martin said.
For him, that means spending less on items he can cut back on.
"We've already started to adjust, but there's just things we won't do, that won't spend money on. We want to hardscape our yard and things like that, but that's going to wait," Martin said.
Instances like these have led to a lot of questions for county assessors like Kevin Gardner.
He says he is doing his best to help answer them, and if you have any questions, to call him.
"We have been answering phones, we've been dealing with people at the counter, by all means, we want people to call in if you have questions. It may take me a bit longer to get back with you because of the large influx with calls, but that's what we're here for," Gardner said.
Gardner said if you do not like what you can see, you have the right to appeal at the assessor's office.
Martin said while he did appeal and win, he is okay if he has to pay a little bit more in taxes, as long as they go for the right cause.
"I don't want to be a complainer, but it's getting tougher and tougher to get by. If it goes up $100 bucks by the end of the year, but $1,500 is a lot of money," Martin said.
Gardner also emphasized this is a statewide issue, not just specific to Vigo County.