"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance" - THPD competitors share their experiences from the World Police and Fire Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Police and Fire Games competitors are back from a big week of competition in the Netherlands, and we had the chance to catch up with a few of them.
This international sporting event is for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
More than 10,000 competitors represented 70 different countries at this year's games. And some of our very own Terre Haute Police Department members had the chance to compete.
They represented Team Indiana during the 10-day competition, several of whom walked home with medals in honor of THPD.
A few of the competitors tell us what a unique experience it was to compete on the international stage:
"There is a lot of camaraderie at the games," Dale Blunk, one of the competitors representing THPD, said. "You get to meet police and fire [members] from all around the world. That part is a lot of fun and just seeing how we stack up against all of the other girls and guys from other countries."
"You're not just competing, but you're also out and talking to people in the community," Calvin Doan, one of the competitors representing THPD, said. "To have positive reinforcement for people's minds on what law enforcement does [is important]."
"It was a good experience to connect with other law enforcement and firefighter personnel from all over the world and make those connections and to see just how alike we all are in this profession and how different we all are too," Hanna Atwood, one of the competitors representing THPD, said.
"I think it was important both personally and professionally [to compete]," Jason Czupryn, one of the competitors representing THPD, said. "Personally, to show myself, at my age, that I can still go do it. And, professionally, to be able to represent our community and our police department on an international stage. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance."