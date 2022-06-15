"It's a long haul"...Alzheimer's continues to affect millions of families

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"It's a long haul"...Alzheimer's continues to affect millions of families

  • Updated
  • 0
Alzheimer's Disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. The disease affects one's memory, thinking, and behavior.

June is brain health and Alzheimer's awareness month to bring attention to the growing disease.

Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease include memory loss, changes in vision, and drastic changes in mood.

Although there is no cure for the disease there are things you can do to help prevent it.

A neurologist at Brigham and Women's hospital says a healthy heart is a healthy brain. Eating healthy and exercising every day can help decrease your chances of developing the disease.

Keeping your brain stimulated is also key in prevention. Keeping your brain active with card games with conversations with family and friends, reading, crossword puzzles.

One local woman who knows the effects Alzheimer's has on a family is Peggy Strobel. Her husband, chuck, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2004.

They first started noticing something may be wrong when he couldn't remember things such as where he was driving. He began making lists to help out his memory.

Once chuck's symptoms started worsening Peggy decided he should be in the Vermillion Convalescent Center nursing home so he can receive necessary care and attention.

Although chuck may not recognize his family, Peggy says she likes to visit him every day to bring a sense of comfort to him.

"I feel like he gets a twinkle in his eye" shares Peggy. 

While there is no cure for the disease researchers are working hard to come up with treatments to slow down the progression.

But sometimes medicine can only go so far.

"There were like three medicines they tried on him and I think they helped for a while but after that it stops helping and you think well may as well quit those."

Associate neurologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Seth Gale, says although there isn't a certain way to prevent the disease, but, eating healthy, exercising, and keeping your brain stimulated can help.

"A healthy brain is a healthy heart and the studies support that so that mean several times a week you should be getting your heart up, check your pulse, check your heartrate that it's up a bit" shares Gale. 

Peggy tells me it's been a long haul but keeping busy can make the hard days happier.

"Keep them occupied think of things that make you happy. I took over the driving and we used to drive around. Go get ice cream do things that make you happy."

Recommended for you