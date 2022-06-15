"It's a long haul"...Alzheimer's continues to affect millions of families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. The disease affects one's memory, thinking, and behavior.
June is brain health and Alzheimer's awareness month to bring attention to the growing disease.
Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease include memory loss, changes in vision, and drastic changes in mood.
Although there is no cure for the disease there are things you can do to help prevent it.
A neurologist at Brigham and Women's hospital says a healthy heart is a healthy brain. Eating healthy and exercising every day can help decrease your chances of developing the disease.
Keeping your brain stimulated is also key in prevention. Keeping your brain active with card games with conversations with family and friends, reading, crossword puzzles.
One local woman who knows the effects Alzheimer's has on a family is Peggy Strobel. Her husband, chuck, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2004.
They first started noticing something may be wrong when he couldn't remember things such as where he was driving. He began making lists to help out his memory.
Once chuck's symptoms started worsening Peggy decided he should be in the Vermillion Convalescent Center nursing home so he can receive necessary care and attention.
Although chuck may not recognize his family, Peggy says she likes to visit him every day to bring a sense of comfort to him.
"I feel like he gets a twinkle in his eye" shares Peggy.
While there is no cure for the disease researchers are working hard to come up with treatments to slow down the progression.
But sometimes medicine can only go so far.
"There were like three medicines they tried on him and I think they helped for a while but after that it stops helping and you think well may as well quit those."
Associate neurologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Seth Gale, says although there isn't a certain way to prevent the disease, but, eating healthy, exercising, and keeping your brain stimulated can help.
"A healthy brain is a healthy heart and the studies support that so that mean several times a week you should be getting your heart up, check your pulse, check your heartrate that it's up a bit" shares Gale.
Peggy tells me it's been a long haul but keeping busy can make the hard days happier.
"Keep them occupied think of things that make you happy. I took over the driving and we used to drive around. Go get ice cream do things that make you happy."