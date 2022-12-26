"It's a little bit bittersweet" Justin Cole to finish term as sheriff, "trade" roles with chief deputy Jason Frazier

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In less than a week, Parke County, Indiana will have a new sheriff.
The start of the new year will also mean the start of a new chapter in the sheriff's office.
"It's a little bit bittersweet until you get to sit back a little bit, but you're still involved in it," said Parke County sheriff Justin Cole.
Cole will finish his second term as sheriff.
He says it's been a pleasure serving the people of Parke County.
"The last two terms as sheriff have been something I've really enjoyed. I'll definitely miss it, but I still have love for law enforcement. I'm not ready to leave that," he said.
Even though Cole will no longer be the Parke County sheriff, he'll still be very much a part of law enforcement.
In fact, his office is only moving two doors down the hall, as he's becoming the Parke County Sheriff's Office's chief deputy.
Ironically, the new sheriff will be the man that currently holds Cole's future position.
Jason Frazier is the current chief deputy at the Parke County Sheriff's Office but will become the Parke County sheriff January 1.
"Being elected into office by the people of your community is such an awesome feeling. It's an honor, and we're excited to get started," Frazier said.
Even though he and Cole will be trading offices, Frazier says he's looking to continue the work Cole has done before him.
"I'm going to maintain a professional, proactive, community-oriented police department. And if we need to improve in any areas, we will do so," Frazier said.
Cole says as long as he's around, he'll be willing to help Frazier with any questions that come up about what it takes to be sheriff.
"I'll be around for guidance or if he has any questions or whatever, but it will be kind of nice too, just to take a step back," Cole said.
Cole says he's proud to have kept the jail from becoming overcrowded.
He says it's been able to house inmates from surrounding counties and generate a couple million dollars from doing so.