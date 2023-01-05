"It's a huge loss" Rosedale Elementary School's gym floor destroyed after pipe busts, causing total loss

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a local school could be without a gymnasium for the rest of the year.
Now they're being forced to use classrooms for PE and make other arrangements for class.
Rosedale Elementary School's gymnasium floor is being ripped up after it was heavily damaged after a pipe burst during the recent cold spell.
Superintendent Dr. Phil Harrison of Southwest Parke Schools says he remembers playing basketball in the old Rosedale gym as a kid.
Even though he didn't attend Rosedale, he says there's a lot of history in the gym and has learned to appreciate more as superintendent.
"There've been a lot of high school basketball games. There's been a lot of homecoming dances and proms that took place in this facility, so it's a huge loss in terms of that historical piece for this school and for this community," Harrison said.
He says the school is committed to getting the gym as close to what it used to be.
Harrison says his goal is to restore the historic floor.
"We took a lot of pictures of the other floor before we pulled it up so we could get logos and we could get things painted, so that when people come in here, they say, 'ah, this is the old Rosedale gym,'" Harrison said.
The cleanup efforts are now underway.
Harrison says the gym may not be open for a while.
"We'd like to have it done as quickly as possible, but realistically this gym may be shut down for the remainder of the semester," he said.
Harrison says he hopes to have the floor repaired by next fall.