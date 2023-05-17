"It's a great program" Shakamak graduates 17 from Ivy Tech before high school graduation

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Forty-one percent of a local high school graduating class is walking away with a degree from Ivy Tech.
It's thanks to a program that helps students speed up their education.
Graduation day came early for 17 Shakamak High School seniors.
They graduated from Ivy Tech before high school.
Raeghan Miller is a senior at Shakamak High School.
She will be going to Indiana University next year.
Miller participated in Indiana's college core program through Ivy Tech.
It allowed her to graduate with college credits.
She says the extra work went a long way.
"It was honestly really easy to do. It took like two years of Ivy Tech classes on top of my regular classes, and the workload wasn't much different than what my normal classes were, and so, it was honestly a really rewarding program," Miller said.
Shakamak principal Shane Reese says seeing Miller and 16 other students walk the stage at Ivy Tech was a proud moment.
"A highlight to me was going to Ivy Tech graduation. Plus, it's great that our teachers are invested enough to go back and get the required schooling to teach these classes," Reese said.
Reese says the Jasonville area will also benefit from students advancing in school and trades.
"It's a great program, whether you're here or at another school. It's great for Indiana and it's great for our society around here and the community. It's just going to grow, I think," Reese said.
Miller says she feels ahead of the curve as she heads to IU.
"That basically just pushes me a year ahead. And so, that will cut down costs if I choose to, I can go all four years if I really wanted to, but I could go all three years," Miller said.
Reese says he hopes students continue to take advantage of the program.