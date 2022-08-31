"It's a good time for people" Little Italy Festival returns Friday through Monday in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are ready to get out and enjoy a local festival, Clinton is the place to be this weekend.
From Immigrant Square to downtown, pretty soon the entire city of Clinton will have these Italian flags out ready to celebrate the Little Italy Festival.
Friday night will kick off a Labor Day Weekend full of festivities in Clinton.
The Little Italy Festival starts at 6:00 pm with a parade through town.
Even festival organizers like Adria Davis are getting involved in the events around town.
She just joined the Italian singers, which is something that she says she's looking forward to.
"It's nice to be a part of a group that not only has their tradition and the old people and the old stuff involved, but "Just bringing that up, updating it and adding, like I said, new traditions," Davis said.
Music and parades aren't the only things going on.
There will be museums, wine gardens and much more!
"A lot of good food, a lot of music a lot of dancing, a lot of celebrating. It's a good time for people," Davis said.
While there's a lot of fun to be had, Davis says she and the festival board have a lot of work ahead of them.
She says they're working to make the festival the best experience for everyone each year.
"It's a lot of work year-round, but you know, the people that on the festival board especially are really dedicated to moving this into the future," Davis said.
As the festival board adds new things each year, it brings back some of the same traditions and memories.
Perhaps most importantly, it brings generations of people from Clinton back together.
"It's kind of like a reunion. A lot of the people that graduate from here and move away come back and this is like the big reunion time," Davis said.
Organizers say they hope the 57th year of the festival can be the best.