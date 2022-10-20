It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues.
The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
George Humphrey has called Parke County home for thirty years now. He's always had a passion for making homemade apple cider.
"I've always liked cider presses," he said. "And, here, you meet the greatest people. They're always impressed with the press and how I actually make it."
Humphrey has always loved bringing his cider to events and festivals across the state. But his dream was to have his homemade apple cider featured at the center square of the annual Covered Bridge Festival.
"I had just a little trouble getting in," he said. "I've always applied for it and they had people who did the cider [in the past] but it wasn't with the press and all of that."
Now after years of hard work and making thousands of cups of cider, Humphrey's dream has finally become a reality!
"I'm tickled to death," he said. "I can't say anything more than that. I really just love being here."
Humphrey is now celebrating his second year at the heart of the festival.
"They don't want that store-bought stuff, they want this," he said. "And the best part is the people. We have great people here."
Humphrey is encouraging others with unique passions like his to go out and share them with your community too.
You can grab your very own apple cider at G and J Cider Mill Farm at the Covered Bridge Festival until Sunday afternoon.