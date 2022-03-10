"It's a big shot in the arm" Indiana House Bill that could cover ambulance service costs heads to the governor's desk

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's a big shot in the arm" Indiana House Bill that could cover ambulance service costs heads to the governor's desk

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambulance services are tasked with saving your life in an emergency, but they say they need more resources.

Now a potential Indiana law could help the services out.

Ambulance services in Terre Haute say cost increases are making their jobs more difficult.

Now, some legislation heading to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's desk could help reduce the burden of rising operating costs for ambulance companies.

Needing an ambulance is never something you want, but if you need it, you can always count on one showing up.

With increased expenses, local ambulance providers say they will need a boost to continue providing these services.

When you hear the sirens and see the lights coming down the road, someone is usually in need of help.

But, Trans-Care ambulance CEO Russell Ferrell said, even their services come with a price tag.

"You can't start an ambulance for $95 let alone transport, and pay all the other expenses that go along with it," said Ferrell.

Medicaid reimbursement rates for ambulance services that would help Trans-Care in situations like these have not been updated since 1976.

House Bill 1112 would update those rates, so companies like Trans-C

are would get better compensation.

Ferrell said that needs to change so Trans-Care does not find themselves backed into a corner and unable to help those in an emergency.

"With the cost of fuel today as we're all griping about and complaining about, even before that. The cost of fuel, let alone the labor rates that go on to take care of our industry and take care of our employees and the things that we do, it is many many many years past due," said Ferrell.

Trans-Care is the largest ambulance provider in the state of Indiana.

Ferrell told News 10 he thinks if House Bill 1112 is signed, it could bring his company around $300,000 of support.

This is something Indiana Senator Jon Ford, who sponsored the bill, said he hopes to be able to provide to local ambulance service providers.

"This is just one of the steps we can do to help them and support them in what they're doing to help our community," said Ford.

Ferrell says this will not cover every expense they have, but he is grateful for the little bit of money they could get.

"It's really minuscule money. That's not a complaint. That is just saying that it's a big shot in the arm, and we really appreciate it, but there's still a lot of work to do," Ferrell said.

Trans-Care said it expect Governor Holcomb to pass House Bill 1112.

Leaders say it is common-sense legislation that can help Hoosiers in need.