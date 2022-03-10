"It's a big shot in the arm" Indiana House Bill that could cover ambulance service costs heads to the governor's desk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambulance services are tasked with saving your life in an emergency, but they say they need more resources.
Now a potential Indiana law could help the services out.
Ambulance services in Terre Haute say cost increases are making their jobs more difficult.
Now, some legislation heading to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's desk could help reduce the burden of rising operating costs for ambulance companies.
Needing an ambulance is never something you want, but if you need it, you can always count on one showing up.
With increased expenses, local ambulance providers say they will need a boost to continue providing these services.
When you hear the sirens and see the lights coming down the road, someone is usually in need of help.
But, Trans-Care ambulance CEO Russell Ferrell said, even their services come with a price tag.
"You can't start an ambulance for $95 let alone transport, and pay all the other expenses that go along with it," said Ferrell.
Medicaid reimbursement rates for ambulance services that would help Trans-Care in situations like these have not been updated since 1976.
House Bill 1112 would update those rates, so companies like Trans-C
are would get better compensation.
Ferrell said that needs to change so Trans-Care does not find themselves backed into a corner and unable to help those in an emergency.
"With the cost of fuel today as we're all griping about and complaining about, even before that. The cost of fuel, let alone the labor rates that go on to take care of our industry and take care of our employees and the things that we do, it is many many many years past due," said Ferrell.
Trans-Care is the largest ambulance provider in the state of Indiana.
Ferrell told News 10 he thinks if House Bill 1112 is signed, it could bring his company around $300,000 of support.
This is something Indiana Senator Jon Ford, who sponsored the bill, said he hopes to be able to provide to local ambulance service providers.
"This is just one of the steps we can do to help them and support them in what they're doing to help our community," said Ford.
Ferrell says this will not cover every expense they have, but he is grateful for the little bit of money they could get.
"It's really minuscule money. That's not a complaint. That is just saying that it's a big shot in the arm, and we really appreciate it, but there's still a lot of work to do," Ferrell said.
Trans-Care said it expect Governor Holcomb to pass House Bill 1112.
Leaders say it is common-sense legislation that can help Hoosiers in need.