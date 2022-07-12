"It's a big eye-opener." Brazil sees several new restaurants, more to come

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Brazil is gaining quite a few new places to eat.
Eddie's Sandwich Shoppe is one of many new restaurants in town boosting the city's food industry.
The store has been re-opened for about a month.
The cooks are serving their well-known burgers just like they did before they closed down.
"It's actually been really crazy in here. It's been super busy the past month, almost two months that we have been open. We've had so many people from all over the world stop in already," said shoppe manager Brylee Wallace.
Wallace says someone came from New York to eat at Eddie's on Monday and she's glad to see the desire to dine in, in Brazil, no matter how far people have to travel.
"It's a big eye-opener. Everyone's always had some pretty good things to say. It's never anything bad," she said.
City leaders say they support the restaurant industry's improvements.
Brazil mayor Brian Wyndham says whether it's more food options or more jobs, the city can't lose.
"We're delighted! I think they're doing well. We're adding some new ones and are moving into town, recently," said Wyndham.
Along with Eddie's, a KFC has come back to Brazil, along with Knights Café, Junior's, which is owned by Piloni's, and other multicultural restaurants.
Wallace says next time you stop in Brazil, she hopes to be able to serve you.
"We hope to bring everyone happiness and we really just want to see everyone come out and enjoy a nice slider," Wallace said.
Mayor Wyndham says to be on the lookout because many new businesses like this one could be on the way to town.