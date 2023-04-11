"It's a big deal" Linton "food as medicine" program returns May 20

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A partnership in Linton will help bring healthy food to people across Greene County for the second year in a row.
The "food as medicine program" is on its way back to town.
Starting Saturday, May 20, and every Saturday through Labor Day, the Linton Farmers Market and Greene County General Hospital will be hosting vendors that will have affordable, healthy food that is grown locally.
"It's a big deal because we're trying to help the local community eat healthy, shop local, support local, support the town of Linton and our vendors," said market manager Amanda Smith.
Staff with Greene County General Hospital say healthy food is hard to come by, especially with higher food prices.
Nikki Page is a perinatal navigator at the hospital and a registered nurse.
She says a partnership like this can help entire families be healthy.
"You can't have a healthy baby without a healthy mom. You can't have a healthy mom without a healthy community and a healthy support system," Page said.
The food is medicine program will be happening in just over a month in Humphreys Park in Linton.
This empty lot you see now will soon be full of local vendors.
Staff say this is the only farmers market like this in the area.
They say without it, people have to travel to Terre Haute or Bloomington for an experience like this.
"We serve families not just in Linton, so, Jasonville, Worthington, Solsberry, so, a lot of those towns don't even have grocery stores," Page said.
That's why staff say they're fortunate to have this right in the middle of Linton.
"We're lucky to have the farmers market in Linton because a lot of other farmers markets are an hour away. We're happy to have it local," Smith said.
The market will be open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm starting May 20.
The market also needs volunteers, donations and would like to answer any questions you may have.
Click here to message their facebook page.