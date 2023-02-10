"It would send a strong message..." Locals call for stronger hate crime laws

INDIANA (WTHI)- Indiana is one of many states with hate crime legislation. But, some experts say the state offers a vague statute leaving several people in the community feeling unprotected.
A hate crime is defined as a crime motivated by prejudice based on ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or other traits a person simply cannot change.
Indiana offers a hate crime statute instead of a law. This means someone responsible for a hate crime must be charged with another crime first.
Indiana University Professor Shruti Rana said there are some discrepancies when it comes to using this statute. She said the statute isn't clear on who it protects and what crimes can be prosecuted. Currently, gender, gender identity, and age are not included.
Rana said this is concerning.
"It's not something prosecutors can really use," she said. "It's kind of a statement on the books that is intended as a hate crime statute, but can't be used in that way."
This lack of protection is not only concerning to those who work in law. It's a concern for those who are a part of frequently targeted groups.
"Every time a Black man or boy walks out the house," Sylvester Edwards, NAACP president, said. "Like the police officer himself, we are the only two groups of people that may not come back."
Edwards said hate and bigotry are what put him and others like him in danger. He said a stronger hate crime law could stop more people from committing these acts."
"People think things have gotten better," he said. "But, all it takes is just one weak link in the chain as one would say. As long as people think they can get away with things, they will try."
Rana agrees. She believes any changes made to improve the law would mean a lot to those feeling unprotected.
"It would send a strong message that you matter," she said. "Our state values you and our state cares about you. Our state considers you to be a part of our community."
Rana also said our focus should not only be on prosecuting these crimes, but also on addressing the root cause of these crimes before they happen.